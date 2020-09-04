Robert E. Joos
PEORIA - Robert Edward Joos, 93, of Peoria, IL, passed away on September 1, 2020 from the Corona Virus. He was born on July 31, 1927, in Peoria, IL to Corinne Rudel and Albert Joos.
Robert graduated from Manual High School. He owned a successful business, R.E. Joos Excavating, until the age of 77. His passion for machines was evident in his hobbies.
Robert flew family and friends in his Cessna airplane for over 20 years to places all throughout the U.S. He finally relinquished his Suzuki motorcycle at age 85. What Robert loved most, right up to his final days, was driving his car in and around the beautiful city parks. These excursions were made special because he shared them with his wife of 71 years, and one true love, Norma LiGrisse Joos, up until her death in August of 2019.
He is survived by four children: Marsha Steinhauser, Corinne (Joseph) Rivas, Rod (Lisa) Joos, and Maribeth Bradle; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Norma, Robert was preceded in death by a sister and a great-granddaughter. Robert was held in the highest esteem by each of these family members for his generosity of time, love, patience and utmost integrity in how he lived his life.
Robert loved to sing and was a proud member of the Peoria Barbershop Chorus for 47 years. He always requested the chorus to sing his favorite song, ...and is now at peace Somewhere Over the Rainbow, with his beloved Norma.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Swan Lake Memory Gardens. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.