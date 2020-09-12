Robert E. Perdelwitz Jr.
PRINCEVILLE - Robert E. Perdelwitz Jr., age 65, of Seneca, SC, formerly of Princeville, IL, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, of Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
Born October 19, 1954, in Peoria, he grew up in Princeville, where he loved and raised a family before relocating to South Carolina. Robert attended Princeville HS, followed by Black Hawk College, and earned his degree from Illinois Central College. He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1977. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Princeville, where he served as a deacon and an elder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Heidi (Miller); one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lisa Perdelwitz, with one granddaughter, Victoria, of Mount Pleasant, SC; one daughter, Stacy Perdelwitz, with one grandson, Landon, of Seneca, SC; and one aunt, Ruth Dietrich of Mackinaw, IL.
He was greeted in Heaven by his father, Robert E. Perdelwitz Sr.; his mother, Betty M. (Guth) Perdelwitz; his sister, Donna M. Perdelwitz; and his grandparents, Reinhold and Clara (Mangold) Guth and Fred and Matilda (Wirth) Perdelwitz, all who preceded him in death.
Robert loved working; he was employed with FMC Corp (Wyoming, IL) for 21 years, and worked for Export Packaging, Inc. after relocating to South Carolina. He also worked with Faith Properties in Anderson, SC. He continued his own residential remodeling business, enjoyed woodworking and spending time at the beach and was an avid wine maker.
A funeral service is scheduled for September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a reception of friends immediately following at Pickens View Wesleyan Church, 744 Bethlehem Ridge Road, Pickens, SC. Memorials may be made to the church or to a scholarship fund set up on his behalf. Visit Robert's memorial website at https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-perdelwitz-jr
.