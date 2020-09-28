Robert E. Wilson Jr.
PEORIA - Robert Edward "Bubba" Wilson Jr. of Peoria passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on the early morning of Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Robert was born to Robert Edward Sr. and Marion Louise Wilson on September 28, 1949, in Peoria, IL.
Robert was a Vietnam Army veteran and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Peoria.
Robert leaves to cherish his wife, Mary S. Wilson, who he married on May 5, 2002, in Peoria. Along with his wife, Robert leaves behind nine children, Ray "Anthony" Summerville of Peoria, IL, Carla Wilson of Modesto, CA, and Robert (Celina) Wilson III, Kathryn Wilson, Michael Wilson, Amanda (Diondray) Carpenter, Chrystopher (Jessica) Wilson, Kristy Armstrong and Regina (Brian) Davis, all of Peoria; 35 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind four sisters, Donna Wilson, Sharon Wilson, Allison Bradley and Margaret Lawler, all of Peoria; four brothers, Steven (Desiree) Wilson, William (Jacqueline) Bradley, James Bradley of De Moines, IA, and Raymond (Miriam) Bradley of Glennville, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who adored Bubba.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother; father; stepmother, Erma Wilson; three sisters, Emma Lee Bailey, Carolyn Louise Lee and Cathy Steward; one brother, Robin Wilson; a daughter, Vanessa (Al) Vassell; and grandson, Isaiah Wilson.
Robert worked for the City of Peoria as a fire fighter for 31 years, retiring as an engineer in 2014.
Visitation services will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on September 30, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary, 2101 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603. Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the UnityPoint Hospice or Afro-American Firefighters Association.
