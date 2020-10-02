Robert "Bob" Egeberg
MORTON – Robert L. "Bob" Egeberg, 81, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Aperion Care Morton Villa in Morton.
He was born on January 17, 1939 in Brookings, S.D., to the late Herbert and Marie (Green) Egeberg. He married Josephine Gill in Brookings, S.D., on September 9, 1961.
Surviving are his wife, Josephine Egeberg of Morton; daughter, Cathie (Mike Northrup) Mitchell of Glasford, Ill.; two sons, Brian (Sara) Egeberg of Mahomet, Ill. and Brent (Claire) Egeberg of Round Rock, Texas; eight grandchildren, Tiffany, Lacy, Kali, Travis, Cassidy, Lexi, Tori, and Evan; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Egeberg; and two brothers, Darwin (Barb) Egeberg and Ronald (Sharon) Egeberg.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Dale Egeberg and Bernice Mann.
Bob was an engineer at Caterpillar, Inc. and finished his career at Bradley as the facilities engineer.
He enjoyed pencil drawing, auctions, and antique cars. Bob loved his family, especially the time he spent with his grandkids.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital
.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
