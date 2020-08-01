Robert Elliott CampbellCHILLICOTHE - Robert Elliott Campbell Jr. of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, tough as leather and witty all the way until the end.He was born on August 7, 1945, just five minutes before his twin sister, Rebecca, to Robert Sr. and Vera (Carver) Campbell. He attended Dunlap Grade School and graduated from Princeville High School in 1963. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Germany. He attended Midstate College and worked at Caterpillar in East Peoria, working on the manifold line and as a timekeeper. After retiring in 1998, he continued to work, cutting firewood, mowing and driving grain trucks.Bob was married to Darlene Johnson, the mother of his children, from 1968 to 1984. He is survived by his children, Katie (Dan) Callahan of Bartonville and Clay (Chrissy) Campbell and Wesley Campbell of Washington, IL; grandchildren, Maddison, MaKenna and Tucker Campbell; "younger" sister, Becky (Don) May of Princeton, IL; and his loving partner, Kay Ann Gladson of Chillicothe.He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother and his dog, Baby.A private burial was held at Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap in May. A celebration of life will be at Dunlap American Legion on August 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. His children invite you to stop by, have a drink on us and share your favorite "Bob story."Memorial contributions may be made to ARK Animal Shelter in Lacon, IL. or Dunlap American Legion Post #1078.