Robert F. "Bob" Harbers, Jr.
METAMORA - Robert F. Harbers, Jr., 92, of Metamora, IL passed away peacefully at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. Robert (Bob) was born on August 4, 1927 to Magdaline (Engst) and Robert F. Harbers Sr. He married Roberta E. Elbert on August 12, 1950, at St. Mary's Church in Metamora. She passed away on June 26, 2018.
Bob is survived by his four children, Judy (Peter) Maksimovich, Becky Harbers, Tim (Kay) Harbers, and Heidi Harbers; seven grandchildren, Alex (Amy), Anne, Maggie (Tim Koltveit), Clare and Teresa Maksimovich, Elizabeth (Elliott) Warden, and Luke Harbers; one great-grandchild Eleanor Joy Warden; brother Don (Hilda) Harbers; sisters-in-law Doris Forney, Guenn Elbert, Donna Elbert, Joan DeFord, and Juanita Schierer; brothers-in-law Allen (Sarah) Elbert and Lynn Elbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob lived a life of service to his family, church, and community. He was a 1945 graduate of Spalding Institute and graduated from St. Bede Junior College in Peru, IL. He volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy at age 17 serving as Seaman 2nd Class USNR. In 2013, he participated in the Honor Flight as a WWII Veteran. He was an operation manager for C.A. Powley Company for 38 years. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and being able to spend time with them. Attending their activities brought him great joy. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, serving as eucharistic minister and lector, as well as volunteering in many capacities. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Council 3060.
He served on the Board of Directors of St. Mary's Parish Credit Union for 40 years as Treasurer and one year as President. He was elected Village Trustee for 8 years (1961-1969) before becoming Village President, serving from 1969 until 1989. He was instrumental in the development of Metamora Medical Center and Snyder Village Retirement Community. He was a founding board member of Snyder Village, serving 28 years. Upon retirement, he continued to volunteer in the Snyder Village community. He enjoyed his morning meeting of the minds with the guys at the Table of Knowledge. He was elected to the Woodford County Board for 6 years and was past Chairman of the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission. For 10 years, he served on the Woodford County Zoning Board. He was a member of American Legion Post 89 for 71 years, serving as Commander and Chaplain. He participated yearly in the Gifts to the Yanks program. Our hope is that you remember our Dad for the good he did and the kindness he showed to others.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the church with visitation to follow from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, also at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 89. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to American Legion Post 89, PO Box 364, Metamora, IL 61548 with the designation: in memory of Bob Harbers/Gifts to the Yanks or OSF Hospice, 2265 West Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019