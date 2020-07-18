Robert F. "Bob" Klings
WASHINGTON - Robert F. "Bob" Klings, 85, of Washington passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday July 16, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
Bob was born on July 30, 1934, in Chicago to the late Herman and Adele Triner Klings. On February 17, 1957, he married Roberta "Bert" Herbst in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Bert; children, Julie and Dave (Nicole); and grandchildren, Allie, Kyler and Kaden.
Bob graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University, where he played football and also served in U.S. Army. He went on to own Bob's True Value in Washington and Elmwood. He served as a director at First National Bank and was a member of the Washington Rotary and Optimist Clubs and the Downtown Merchants of Washington. He was also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Private family services will be held. Inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Bob's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.