Robert Foglesong

PEORIA - Robert Charles Foglesong, 79, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, and graduated from Woodruff High School and Bradley University. He was a teacher, coach and supervisor.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Foglesong; and sister, Marilee Foglesong.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Barbara; daughter, Dina Gibson (Darby); and grandsons, Boone and Crocket.

Bob was a member of Friendsville United Methodist Church and Blount County Sheriff's Sr. Outreach Program. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Grandview Pavilion at Grandview Cemetery. Some seating will be available but bringing lawn chairs is suggested. Please wear a mask and physical distance. Receiving of friends will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendsville United Methodist Church (Benevolent Fund), PO Box 176, Friendsville, TN 37737.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store