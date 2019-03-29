|
Robert G. Browning
LOWPOINT – Robert G. Browning, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Robert was born in Grayville, IL on Sept. 7, 1939 to Charles & Alice (Bush) Browning. He married Emma J. Scobee on Oct. 4, 1958.
Surviving him are his wife and children; Tim (Loy Spurgeon); Jeff; Jane (David) Johnson; Robin (Ho) Chan; Christina (Michael) Woody; Daniel (Agnes; Michael (Shauna); Juliane (Harmon) Lingle; Jennifer (William) Hofstetter; 23 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren and 1 sister.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother.
Our father was always deeply loved and is still deeply loved.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019