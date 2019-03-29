Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Robert Browning
Robert G. Browning

Robert G. Browning Obituary
Robert G. Browning
LOWPOINT – Robert G. Browning, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Robert was born in Grayville, IL on Sept. 7, 1939 to Charles & Alice (Bush) Browning. He married Emma J. Scobee on Oct. 4, 1958.
Surviving him are his wife and children; Tim (Loy Spurgeon); Jeff; Jane (David) Johnson; Robin (Ho) Chan; Christina (Michael) Woody; Daniel (Agnes; Michael (Shauna); Juliane (Harmon) Lingle; Jennifer (William) Hofstetter; 23 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren and 1 sister.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother.
Our father was always deeply loved and is still deeply loved.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
