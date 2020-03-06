|
Robert G. Cox
CHILLICOTHE — Robert (Bob) Cox, age 53, of Chillicothe, passed away and was called to his home in Heaven on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on February 11, 1967, in Peoria to Berthold and Ruby Cox Sr. He attended St. Edward Catholic Grade School, I.V.C. High School and ICC Jr. College.
Surviving are his siblings, Berthold Cox Jr. of St. Peters, MO, T. Lawrence Cox of Guntersville, AL, Kenneth Cox of Chillicothe, Paul Cox of Chillicothe, Dr. Catherine Cox of Mill Valley, CA, M. Susan Shrimpton of Fairfield, CA, Richard Cox of Buffalo, Cynthia (Michael) Bornsheuer of Chillicothe, George (Dawn) Cox Colleyville, TX, and Maggie (Chuck) Stroyeck of Carlsbad, CA. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David; and a niece, Hannah.
Bob was owner of Cox Flooring. He was also a driver for Black Horse Trucking, Co. Bob was a member and past president of the Peoria Casting Club. A member of Ducks Unlimited. An avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved spring hunting for morel mushrooms and fall hunting for ginseng.
A special thanks to Heritage Health and OSF Hospice for their compassionate care of "Our gentle giant" who was always pleasant, always kind.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 am at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Fr. Matthew Deptula will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church two hours prior to the service time, beginning with a Rosary at 8:30 am. Interment of ashes will be held in the Chillicothe Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Edward School, OSF Hospice, or to a in Bob's name. Arrangements under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
