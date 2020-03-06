Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Cox Obituary
Robert G. Cox
CHILLICOTHE — Robert (Bob) Cox, age 53, of Chillicothe, passed away and was called to his home in Heaven on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on February 11, 1967, in Peoria to Berthold and Ruby Cox Sr. He attended St. Edward Catholic Grade School, I.V.C. High School and ICC Jr. College.
Surviving are his siblings, Berthold Cox Jr. of St. Peters, MO, T. Lawrence Cox of Guntersville, AL, Kenneth Cox of Chillicothe, Paul Cox of Chillicothe, Dr. Catherine Cox of Mill Valley, CA, M. Susan Shrimpton of Fairfield, CA, Richard Cox of Buffalo, Cynthia (Michael) Bornsheuer of Chillicothe, George (Dawn) Cox Colleyville, TX, and Maggie (Chuck) Stroyeck of Carlsbad, CA. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David; and a niece, Hannah.
Bob was owner of Cox Flooring. He was also a driver for Black Horse Trucking, Co. Bob was a member and past president of the Peoria Casting Club. A member of Ducks Unlimited. An avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved spring hunting for morel mushrooms and fall hunting for ginseng.
A special thanks to Heritage Health and OSF Hospice for their compassionate care of "Our gentle giant" who was always pleasant, always kind.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 am at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. Fr. Matthew Deptula will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church two hours prior to the service time, beginning with a Rosary at 8:30 am. Interment of ashes will be held in the Chillicothe Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Edward School, OSF Hospice, or to a in Bob's name. Arrangements under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -