Robert H. "Bob" Cormany
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" H. Cormany
PEORIA- Robert "Bob" H. Cormany, 90, of Peoria, IL passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
He was born on April 28, 1930 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late Charles Evans and Lillian Edith (Harris) Cormany.
He married Sharon Wieland on December 23, 1956 in Peoria.
She survives along with daughters, Kimberly (Rich) Kensell of Homer, IL and Kristine Cormany of Peoria, IL; nieces and nephews, Craig (Brenda) Elliott, Karen (Bill) Manns, Susan Klunick all of Springfield, IL, Charles (Tina) Cormany of Sonoma, CA, Linda Cormany of Los Angeles, CA, Carol (James) Pacheco of Denver, CO; brother in law Warren Klunick of Springfield, IL, sister in law Gayla Cormany of Denver, Co and beloved cat, Buttons. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David C. Cormany and sister in law, Shirley Klunick.
Bob was raised in Sheridan, Wyoming and lived in California from 1957-1965. He retired in 1992 from Caterpillar where he worked for 40 years as a Staff Engineer and Product Safety. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob served in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1953-1955 in the Corps of Engineers, Engineering Battalion and ETA Jima Specialist School. He participated in the Greater Peoria Honor Flight on May 8, 2018.
Bob loved to volunteer with the Heart of Illinois Harvest for 20 plus years where he was on the board of directors, Proctor Hospital for over 20 years and for 16 years volunteered at the concession stands at Richwoods High School. He was also president and vice president of the Optimist Club.
Bob was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, Heart of Illinois Harvest or Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved