Robert "Bob" H. Cormany
PEORIA- Robert "Bob" H. Cormany, 90, of Peoria, IL passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
He was born on April 28, 1930 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late Charles Evans and Lillian Edith (Harris) Cormany.
He married Sharon Wieland on December 23, 1956 in Peoria.
She survives along with daughters, Kimberly (Rich) Kensell of Homer, IL and Kristine Cormany of Peoria, IL; nieces and nephews, Craig (Brenda) Elliott, Karen (Bill) Manns, Susan Klunick all of Springfield, IL, Charles (Tina) Cormany of Sonoma, CA, Linda Cormany of Los Angeles, CA, Carol (James) Pacheco of Denver, CO; brother in law Warren Klunick of Springfield, IL, sister in law Gayla Cormany of Denver, Co and beloved cat, Buttons. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David C. Cormany and sister in law, Shirley Klunick.
Bob was raised in Sheridan, Wyoming and lived in California from 1957-1965. He retired in 1992 from Caterpillar where he worked for 40 years as a Staff Engineer and Product Safety. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob served in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1953-1955 in the Corps of Engineers, Engineering Battalion and ETA Jima Specialist School. He participated in the Greater Peoria Honor Flight on May 8, 2018.
Bob loved to volunteer with the Heart of Illinois Harvest for 20 plus years where he was on the board of directors, Proctor Hospital for over 20 years and for 16 years volunteered at the concession stands at Richwoods High School. He was also president and vice president of the Optimist Club.
Bob was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, Heart of Illinois Harvest or Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
PEORIA- Robert "Bob" H. Cormany, 90, of Peoria, IL passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
He was born on April 28, 1930 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late Charles Evans and Lillian Edith (Harris) Cormany.
He married Sharon Wieland on December 23, 1956 in Peoria.
She survives along with daughters, Kimberly (Rich) Kensell of Homer, IL and Kristine Cormany of Peoria, IL; nieces and nephews, Craig (Brenda) Elliott, Karen (Bill) Manns, Susan Klunick all of Springfield, IL, Charles (Tina) Cormany of Sonoma, CA, Linda Cormany of Los Angeles, CA, Carol (James) Pacheco of Denver, CO; brother in law Warren Klunick of Springfield, IL, sister in law Gayla Cormany of Denver, Co and beloved cat, Buttons. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David C. Cormany and sister in law, Shirley Klunick.
Bob was raised in Sheridan, Wyoming and lived in California from 1957-1965. He retired in 1992 from Caterpillar where he worked for 40 years as a Staff Engineer and Product Safety. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob served in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1953-1955 in the Corps of Engineers, Engineering Battalion and ETA Jima Specialist School. He participated in the Greater Peoria Honor Flight on May 8, 2018.
Bob loved to volunteer with the Heart of Illinois Harvest for 20 plus years where he was on the board of directors, Proctor Hospital for over 20 years and for 16 years volunteered at the concession stands at Richwoods High School. He was also president and vice president of the Optimist Club.
Bob was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, Heart of Illinois Harvest or Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.