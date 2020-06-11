Robert Hix
ROANOKE - Bob Hix passed peacefully June 5, 2020 at his home in his beloved mountains. Not the Rockies, but a close second – the Sierra Nevada mountains. He was surrounded by his loving family, most importantly Marge who has shared love and respect with him for 62 years.
Born March 17, 1933 in Milford, Iroquois County Illinois an only child to Ira and Margaret Zimmerman Hix. He was a good student, athlete, and Boy Scout (He was always prepared).
He interrupted college during the Korean War for Army service as a Staff Sergeant in the 36th Engineers Group. Bob returned and completed his degree in education at Illinois Wesleyan University on the GI bill and married Marjorie Brubaker, a teacher of Sheldon, Illinois. Together they accepted teaching positions at Roanoke-Benson grade school where they taught for 31 years. Bob got a masters degree in Media at the University of Northern Colorado where he came to love Colorado and the Rockies.
Bob always lived a life of service to community including the volunteer fire department for 40 years alongside Lyn Reviere and Merlin Getz, the Boy Scouts as Scoutmaster, and many years of Civil Defense and emergency services alongside Russ Furr and Mike Oltman. He was also a tenor in the choir of the United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his wife Marge, daughters Tamara Hix of Peoria, Illinois, Beth and favorite son in law John Mangan of Pine Grove, California, grandson Tyler of Felton, California, who followed him into a career in the fire service (Papa was proud), and faithful and care-giving granddaughter Claire of Pine Grove, California. Not to mention 5 dogs including his gal Friday, Bubbles.
Our Papa was loved and cherished and will be greatly missed, with a lot of happy memories to get us through.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fischer House (fisherhouse.org), a charity for veterans and their families or the Roanoke Fire Department membership fund.
