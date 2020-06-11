Marge, Tammy, Beth and families. Please know you have my most Heartfelt Sympathy on the passing of Bob. He was one of the finest men I have ever had the privilege of knowing. SO many memories....neighbors growing up....my 6th grade teacher (I couldn't get away with ANYTHING!!! ;) ). ESDA, the Fire Dept. and church. He definitely made a lasting impression in my life. I'll never forget him. May Peace be with You All.

Tom Aeschleman

Friend