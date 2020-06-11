Robert Hix
1933 - 2020
Robert Hix
ROANOKE - Bob Hix passed peacefully June 5, 2020 at his home in his beloved mountains. Not the Rockies, but a close second – the Sierra Nevada mountains. He was surrounded by his loving family, most importantly Marge who has shared love and respect with him for 62 years.
Born March 17, 1933 in Milford, Iroquois County Illinois an only child to Ira and Margaret Zimmerman Hix. He was a good student, athlete, and Boy Scout (He was always prepared).
He interrupted college during the Korean War for Army service as a Staff Sergeant in the 36th Engineers Group. Bob returned and completed his degree in education at Illinois Wesleyan University on the GI bill and married Marjorie Brubaker, a teacher of Sheldon, Illinois. Together they accepted teaching positions at Roanoke-Benson grade school where they taught for 31 years. Bob got a masters degree in Media at the University of Northern Colorado where he came to love Colorado and the Rockies.
Bob always lived a life of service to community including the volunteer fire department for 40 years alongside Lyn Reviere and Merlin Getz, the Boy Scouts as Scoutmaster, and many years of Civil Defense and emergency services alongside Russ Furr and Mike Oltman. He was also a tenor in the choir of the United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his wife Marge, daughters Tamara Hix of Peoria, Illinois, Beth and favorite son in law John Mangan of Pine Grove, California, grandson Tyler of Felton, California, who followed him into a career in the fire service (Papa was proud), and faithful and care-giving granddaughter Claire of Pine Grove, California. Not to mention 5 dogs including his gal Friday, Bubbles.
Our Papa was loved and cherished and will be greatly missed, with a lot of happy memories to get us through.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fischer House (fisherhouse.org), a charity for veterans and their families or the Roanoke Fire Department membership fund.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Marge, and family, I send my love and prayers. I have many good memories of teaching with Bob and Marge. I will always remember our Stone Soup group and the fun times at Hickory Hill Campground. May the Lord comfort your family during this difficult time!
Barb Schwind
June 11, 2020
A great man. Impacted the lives of many more than he would have realized. Thank you for being who you were. My sincerest condolences to the family. God bless you all.
Andrew Blunier
June 11, 2020
It was an honor to serve with you on the Fire Department, rest easy we will take from here.
Jeff Smith
Friend
June 11, 2020
Beth, Tammy and Marge, I am so saddened to hear of Bobs passing. He was an awesome neighbor and teacher. A few things that I remember about him...he always had a big garden, him leaving class during tornado season, speed reading in 5th grade and he always seemed to be on the go! Many fond memories of him. Pray for you all at this difficult time.

Suzy Luginbuhl Thompson
Suzy Thompson
Friend
June 11, 2020
Marge, Tammy, Beth and families. Please know you have my most Heartfelt Sympathy on the passing of Bob. He was one of the finest men I have ever had the privilege of knowing. SO many memories....neighbors growing up....my 6th grade teacher (I couldn't get away with ANYTHING!!! ;) ). ESDA, the Fire Dept. and church. He definitely made a lasting impression in my life. I'll never forget him. May Peace be with You All.
Tom Aeschleman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
