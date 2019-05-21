Home

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MORTON - Robert E. "Bob" Houghton, 86, of Morton passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home.
Bob was born on April 7, 1933, in Peoria to Russell and Anna (Rentsch) Houghton. He married Shirley Greiner on March 29, 1956, in Morton, Ill. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Lori Weiss of East Peoria; three grandchildren, Marc (Megan) Houghton of Morton, Kris (Tiffany Feger) Weiss of Creve Coeur and Carrie (Marc Feldhaus) Weiss of East Peoria; seven great-grandchildren, Rylee, Marcus, Onaleigh, Jace, Jaxon, Oakley and Jett; one sister, Jacqueline Stoecker of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob worked at the Ford garage in Morton, as a mechanic, for 47 years, retiring from Mike Murphy Ford in 1998.
A visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 24, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, with the Rev. Dave Koehler officiating.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
To view Bob's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019
