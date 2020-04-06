|
Robert Howell Jr.
WASHINGTON - Robert C. Howell Jr. of Washington passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, on November 9, 1924, Dad moved to Arizona at an early age with his parents, Robert C. and Minerva Boyd Howell.
He was a 1943 graduate of Tucson High School. After his wartime service, he graduated from Bradley University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. A World War II vet, he proudly served his country in the Navy as a sonar operator on the USS Beryl in the Pacific Theater, and later in the Air Force Reserves.
He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jean O'Mara, in Fond du lac, WI, on August 12, 1950, and began a loving marriage spanning 58 years. She preceded him in death on January 18, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by sons, William E. (Debbie) Howell of Braidwood and Robert C. (Sharon) Howell III of Avon, IN; grandchildren, Sally (Doug) Seals, Michael (Elizabeth) Howell, Erik (Jenn) Howell and Lauren (Larry) Woodson; great-grandchildren, JW, Aubry, Chloe, Kylie, Kendyl, Cole and soon to be great-grandson, Hudson; and his goddaughter, Joanna (Dan) Coogan.
He retired after 35 years at Caterpillar Tractor. In addition to his love of family, Dad enjoyed the outdoors, the beauty of Arizone, and as a former Scoutmaster, liked to hike, camp and enjoy his favorite meal, tacos and beer at Mi Ricardo's in Casa Grande, AZ.
A private service will be arranged by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington on Friday, April 10.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor our father by contributing to Casa de los Ninos of Tucson, AZ; or in Memphis, TN.
Robert's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020