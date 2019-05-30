|
Robert "Bob" Hurd
HENRY – Robert Hurd, 86, of Germantown Hills, IL formerly of Henry, IL and Alamo, Texas passed away and was ushered into Heaven to stand by his Lord at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Snyder Village in Metamora. He was born the son of James Roy and Goldie (Roach) Hurd. Robert married Kathryn DeWalt in Henry and together have had many blessings through 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn, his daughters Michele (Michael) Neuhalfen of Greentown, Indiana, Cindy (Jim) Donoghue of Carbondale, and Kathy Facker of Germantown Hills; as well as grandchildren, Kim (Jay) Benham, Sarah (Bryan) Dutton, John Donoghue, Alicia (Colin) Frizzell, Kassidy Facker, Angela (Doug) Fandel, and Jessica (Alex) Etheridge; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Cooper, Aubrey, Krue, Ryker, Hendrix, Rhodes, Forrester and Harper. He was also loved by many brothers and sister-in-laws and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Hurd, sisters Wanetta Stringer and Wanda Lopeman, his son-in-law Dave Facker and his grandson Rob Facker.
He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of McAllen, TX and Henry, IL.
He graduated from Henry Senachwine High School. Robert proudly served in the Army from 1953-1955 in Germany. He was employed by CILCO and in 1968 became the Co-Owner of Bob's Electric and the Lighthouse store in Henry He also enjoyed driving the school bus for Henry-Senachwine school . He served as a Master of Henry Masonic Lodge 119, President of the Ambulance board, Commander of Henry American Legion Post #323, 40/8 Voiture #578, City Councilman, President of Administrative Board of Henry United Methodist Church, and volunteered with other local charities.
The family would like to thank OSF ED and Cardiac unit, OSF Hospice and Snyder Village for their loving care of Robert.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home 513 Carroll Street, Henry with Rev. Will Meachum officiating. Burial with full Military rites by the Henry American Legion will follow. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the memorial home with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. and also one hour visitation prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Robert Hurd Community Memorial Fund care of Mid America Bank, 700 Second St. Henry, IL 61537.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019