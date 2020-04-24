|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Curley
SUNNYLAND – Robert J. "Bob" Curley, 85, of Sunnyland, IL, died at 7:45 am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Washington Senior Living in Washington, IL.
Born on August 3, 1934 in Bloomington, IL to Joseph S. and Lenore Ruth Berry Curley, he married Carol Jean Pew on April 16, 1955 at St. Patrick Church in Washington, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 6 children; Mark Curley of California City, CA, Cathy Crank of Roanoke, IL, Chris (Sherry) Curley of Yellville, AR, David (Lauoda) Curley of Mt. Olive, IL, Cheri Jackson of Milledgeville, TN and Marty (Betty) Curley of Collierville, TN, 1 sister; Jackie Chasco of Washington, IL, 1 brother, Daniel (Shirley) Curley of Washington, IL, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and 1 grandson.
Bob was a US Army veteran serving with the 11th Air Borne Division, 168th Engineers from 1954-1956 at Ft. Campbell, KY. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 100 in Washington.
He worked as a Supervisor at Hyster Company for 23 years, and then worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. as a Supervisor in the hose plant for 13 years, until he retired in 1994.
Bob was a member of St. Patrick Church in Washington and Kennel Lake Sportsman Club. He was an avid golfer at both Hillcrest Golf Course in Washington and Quail Meadows Golf Course in East Peoria. He also loved to fish.
Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. A committal service will be held at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to or to a . The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Washington Senior Living for all their love and care of Bob.
Bob's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020