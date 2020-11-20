Robert "Bob" J. George
PEORIA - Robert "Bob" J. George, of Peoria passed away at age 73, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
A lifelong resident of Peoria, he was born on September 30, 1947 to Virgil and Mary (Couri) George.
He is survived by his son Robert George (Yasmine Diaz) of Los Angeles, California; and daughter, Jennifer George (Megan Starr) of Bellingham, Washington; siblings, Rita George of California, Virginia (Tim) Rassi of Kentucky, Ronald (Pam) George of Texas and Steven George of Illinois; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob was a graduate of the Spalding Institute, Class of 1965. He was a CPA at Heinold-Banwart, Ltd. for 48 years, retiring in January, 2020.
Active in his community, Bob was a member of the Itoo Society and a parishioner at St. Philomena Catholic Church. A sports lover and an avid golfer, Bob was known for his competitive streak, his infectious laughter and his deep consideration for his friends and family. Bob made friends wherever he went and never missed a wedding, birthday or funeral for the people he cared about.
The George family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at OSF Hospital, all of his heart-care doctors, as well as the incredible love and support they all received from friends and relatives over the years.
A private mass will be held at St. Philomena's on Tuesday, November 24 at 10 a.m. Father David Richardson will officiate. To attend via livestream please visit www.stphils.com
and click on the facebook or youtube link at the top of the page. A private burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery following mass.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this coming summer.
For updated day & time info, please email bgmemorial2020@gmail.com at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the Itoo Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com
.