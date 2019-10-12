|
Robert J. "Bud" Louchart
PEKIN - Robert "Bud" Louchart, age 91, of Pekin died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Saturday, October 5, 2019.
He was born and raised in Pekin, Illinois, where he met the love of his life and his wife of 54 years, Eleanor "Ellie" Lami. They enjoyed being with friends, playing cards, long car trips and being with family.
Bud's hobbies included playing golf, bowling, watching the Cubs and Bears and sports in general, and following his son, Rob, in golf tournaments. In the 1980s, they won a father and son invitational golf tournament. He especially enjoyed quality time with his great-grandchildren.
He started his career at Beres Motor Company, selling cars. Then, in 1959, he decided to purchase the Marathon Service Station near Sunset Hills. It was the happiest time in his life! His employees became family. He loved his customers too. Bud helped start the DEO program at Pekin High, in which students worked at his gas station for high school credit. They learned vehicle mechanics, as well as how to work with the public. Later in life, he always talked about his long career in the gas station business as "the good old days." After a serious leg injury, Bud decided to give up the business and he went to work for D and W Distributors as manager of the warehouse. After a few years, he received his real estate license and sold homes until his retirement. For many years, Bud was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He also belonged to the Sunset Hills Golf Club, the Pekin Moose and Pekin Country Club.
Bud was proceeded in death by his wife, Eleanor Louchart; and his son, Rob Louchart of Pekin; as well as his sister, Mary Rockhold of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Michael Higgins of St. Louis, Missouri; his daughter-in-law, Vickie Louchart of Pekin; three grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Patton, Andrew Higgins and Anne Louchart; and three great-grandchildren, Masen, Elsie and Nolan.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with a visitation one hour prior, from 9 to 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Rob Louchart Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Henderson Funeral Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019