Robert James Criss Sr.
PEORIA - The Most Honorable, Reverend Emeritus Superintendent Robert James Criss Sr., 94, of Peoria, Illinois, transitioned from Labor to Reward peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence.
Rev. Criss was born on June 28, 1924, in Newport, Arkansas, to Katie E. (Holiday) Criss and Frank Criss. He married Evangelist Georgianna Doss, and to this Union 10 children were born. Two infant daughters preceded them in death.
In June of 1956, Rev. Robert and Evangelist Georgianna Criss founded the Holy Tabernacle Church Of God In Christ, in Peoria, IL. His longevity of 62 years of Pastoral Leadership has deemed him as the longest serving Pastor in the Illinois C.O.G.I.C. Diocese. In honor of his longevity of serving the Peoria community, on Leroy Ave., in which the church is located, has been honorarily named, Rev. Robert J. Criss Sr. Way.
He served as Superintendent of the Greater Bethlehem District, of the Southern Illinois Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, where he oversaw three churches. Pastor Criss has united over 1000 marriages and have preached many notable sermons, which are currently played on radio stations. He has given his life to serving thousands of people in his lifetime and under his leadership, many churches, businesses and ministries were birthed under him. Rev. Criss served in the U.S. Army as an Engineer, where he also preached overseas, including Belgium and Germany. He also worked at Caterpillar, Inc. until retiring in 1978.
Pastor Robert J. Criss Sr. leaves his legacy to his 8 chidren, Min. Gary L. (Crystal) Criss of The Colony, Texas, Elder Larry L. (Dorothy) Criss, Min. Robert J. (Tina) Criss Jr., Evang. Linda J. (Earthel) Garner, Evang. Glenda J. (Eld. Michael) Burrell, Robin Gale Criss-Williams, Bishop Timothy E. (Sherry) Criss and Georgianna Maria Criss; a special cousin, Anvlee Robinson of East St. Louis, IL; 25 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; and his beloved Holy Tabernacle Church Family.
Pastor Criss was preceded in death by his parents; his spouses, Georgianna Criss and Bertha Criss; and 2 brothers, Loyes Porter and Pastor Leonard Criss.
Celebration of life services will be held publicly and privately. On Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., public viewing will be held at Holy Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, 3417 N. Leroy Ave. (Rev. Robert J. Criss Sr. Way), Peoria, IL 61604. Later that evening, a second visitation will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Church Of The Living God, 2815 W. Lake Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, for local and district viewing and a special tribute service. On Saturday, visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with state services starting at 10 a.m., at Church Of The Living God, 2815 W. Lake, Peoria, IL, where all can attend. Rev. Criss will be laid to rest and entombed at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Professional services have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Services of Decatur, IL, www.walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019