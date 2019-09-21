|
Robert John Joynt
PEORIA - Robert John Joynt, 89, of Peoria passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
Born May 28, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, to Joseph and Mary Maher Joynt, he married Mary Lorraine Abrahamson on September 8, 1951, in Kodiak, AK. She survives, along with three children, David (Janet) Joynt of Boonville, MO, Kathleen (Walter) Greenberg of Peoria and Mike (Diane) Joynt of Cape Coral, FL; one brother, David (Marge) Joynt of Yakima, WA; six grandchildren, Robert Joynt, Kathryn (Ryan) Fjell, Anna and Rose Greenberg and Kristen and Joe Joynt; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Joanne.
Bob started in sales for AMF Western Tool, then became founder of Mississippi Valley Stihl in 1978.
He was a third degree member of Bishop Rosati Council Knights of Columbus in Kickapoo and St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria.
Bob loved to ride his Harley and was active in the St. Jude Ride for the Kids to Memphis.
Bob and Lorraine spent their winters in Ft. Meyers Beach, FL, and their summers in Lake of the Ozarks, MO.
Bob was very proud of his Irish heritage.
He was a Korean War veteran serving in the Korean War.
A funeral Mass will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at his church, with Fr. David Richardson officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 pm., at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 pm. Further visitation will be half an hour prior to the mass on Thursday. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to in Memphis or St. Philomena Church.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019