Robert Jones
PEORIA - Robert Jones, 81, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:55 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on January 24,1938, in New Albany, MS, to Robert Jones and Pearlie Rutherford. They preceded him in death.
Robert was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Deveraux Hubbard. He enjoyed traveling and going to watch the dog races. Robert also was a bowler.
Robert leaves to cherish his precious memories, long-time friend/companion, Dorothy Mae Parker of Peoria; two sons, Michael D. Jones of Sacramento, CA, and Keith Jones of Normal, IL; four grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert also was preceded in death by his wife.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 12 noon, with visitation commencing one hour prior at St. Paul Baptist Church. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Robert will be laid to rest in Springdale Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019