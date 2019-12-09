|
Robert Kaufman
GLASFORD - Robert John "Bob" Kaufman, 77, of Glasford passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Canton.
Born Feb. 19, 1942, in Peoria to John C. and Florence Eleanor (Martens) Kaufman, he married Mary Ann Stull on Aug. 2, 1969, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Karri (Greg) Dries of Glasford; one son, John Kaufman of Indianapolis, Ind.; two granddaughters, Brittney (Sean) Robinson and Kaytlin Dries; one grandson, Koen Morris; one great-grandson, Colt Robinson; a step-great-granddaughter, Hannah Robinson; and his sister, Elaine (Jim) Markel of Crystal Lake. He also leaves several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He worked for Keystone Steel & Wire Company in Bartonville for 35 years, retiring as a caster in the steel mill in 1999.
He was a member and past commander of Glasford American Legion Post 35 and also served on their honor guard for many years. Bob served as the former Glasford Village Clerk and also was a member of the Glasford Optimist Club. He was a cub master for Pack 56 for 30 years in Glasford and a bell ringer for 40 et 8, of which he was a member. He and his wife were host parents with the Foreign Exchange program for 20 years.
Bob was a very patriotic person and his family requests those attending his services to wear red, white and blue.
He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glasford and served on the church's cemetery committee.
His memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glasford. Pastor Raymond Barclay will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by Glasford American Legion Post 35, following the service. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, both at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glasford American Legion Post 35, P.O. Box 346, Glasford, IL 61533; or the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601.
