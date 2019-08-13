|
Robert "Brownie" Kenneth Brown Jr.
PEORIA HEIGHTS- Robert "Brownie" Kenneth Brown Jr., 76, of Peoria Heights, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in Peoria Heights.
He was born May 2, 1943 in Peoria, IL to Evelyn and Robert Brown Sr. He married Nancy Bowden January 12, 1963 in Peoria. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2005 as well as his parents, son-in-law Jim Faulkner, twin sister Roberta, sister Mary and brother, Mike.
Surviving are his three daughters, Angela (Kevin) Carlson of Yulee, FL., Christine Faulkner of Las Vegas, NV, and Lisa Brown of Peoria Heights. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jessica Carlson of Yulee, FL., Justin Carlson of Chicago, IL Jacob Carlson of Yulee, FL., Christopher Faulkner of Peoria, Alexander Faulkner of Las Vegas, Nickolas Faulkner of Peoria, Adrianne Faulkner of Peoria Heights and Jackson Faulkner of St. Louis, MO., one great-granddaughter, Jaylii Carlson of Yulee, FL., and two brothers, Gary (Sherry) Brown and John (Lynn) Brown both of Peoria Heights.
Bob worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Planning & Tool until retiring in 1994. Bob's love for his wife didn't diminish even after her death. He loved watching his grandkids play sports while spending every moment he could golfing.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Foster Pet Outreach.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019