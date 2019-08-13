Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kenneth "Brownie" Brown Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kenneth "Brownie" Brown Jr. Obituary
Robert "Brownie" Kenneth Brown Jr.
PEORIA HEIGHTS- Robert "Brownie" Kenneth Brown Jr., 76, of Peoria Heights, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in Peoria Heights.
He was born May 2, 1943 in Peoria, IL to Evelyn and Robert Brown Sr. He married Nancy Bowden January 12, 1963 in Peoria. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2005 as well as his parents, son-in-law Jim Faulkner, twin sister Roberta, sister Mary and brother, Mike.
Surviving are his three daughters, Angela (Kevin) Carlson of Yulee, FL., Christine Faulkner of Las Vegas, NV, and Lisa Brown of Peoria Heights. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jessica Carlson of Yulee, FL., Justin Carlson of Chicago, IL Jacob Carlson of Yulee, FL., Christopher Faulkner of Peoria, Alexander Faulkner of Las Vegas, Nickolas Faulkner of Peoria, Adrianne Faulkner of Peoria Heights and Jackson Faulkner of St. Louis, MO., one great-granddaughter, Jaylii Carlson of Yulee, FL., and two brothers, Gary (Sherry) Brown and John (Lynn) Brown both of Peoria Heights.
Bob worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Planning & Tool until retiring in 1994. Bob's love for his wife didn't diminish even after her death. He loved watching his grandkids play sports while spending every moment he could golfing.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Foster Pet Outreach.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now