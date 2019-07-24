|
|
Robert King
SECOR - Robert F. "Bob" King, 70, of Secor, IL, passed away at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 30, 1949, in Tonica, IL, a son of Robert L. and Carolyn Burgess King. He married Kathleen P. Armstrong on April 24, 1971, in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Survivors also include four sons, David (Judy) King of Lexington, NC, Matthew (Amelia) King of Secor, Thomas (Kim) King of Lincoln and Patrick King of Normal; one brother, Jeff (Wendy) King of Minonk; one sister, Laurel Brodsky of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his foster son, Karl Arrington of Galesburg; and close friends, Mike and Jane Crowley of Creve Coeur and Bill and Toni Schaumburg of Mackinaw.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister.
He operated R.F. King Bookkeeping and Tax Services out of Secor.
Robert was a member of Tonica American Legion Post #260 and El Paso Masonic Lodge #246. He enjoyed coaching JFL in Eureka and the Society for Creative Anachronism. He was an Eagle Scout. Robert was active in the Boy Scouts in El Paso. He enjoyed bowling in his free time and he loved to fly planes. Bob's favorite vacation spot was the Upper Peninsula of Michigan near Aura, Michigan, where he had a small summer cabin on Lake Superior.
Robert was a member of the St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church in Peoria, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The Rev. Waylon Lawrence will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and also one hour prior to services at church on Saturday. Masonic services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church.
Online condolences may be made sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 24 to July 26, 2019