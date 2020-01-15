|
|
Robert L. Brown
PEORIA - Robert Lewis Brown, 97, of Peoria passed away at 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with his beloved wife by his side.
He was born on August 29, 1922, to Thomas Lewis and Lutie (Poffenberger) Brown. He was orphaned at an early age and was raised by his aunt and uncle, Fred and Gertrude Brown. He is survived by his wife of 74 years. He married Frances A. Hall on December 22, 1945, in Peoria.
Also surviving are his son, David (Alicia) Brown of St. Clair Township, MI; daughter, Cynthia "Cindie" (Kevin) McCoy of Glasford; eight grandchildren, Nichol (Travis) Thompson of Houston, TX, Lisa (Brent) Ward, Chet (Kari) McCoy and Tricia (Rod) Roberts, all of Mapleton, Derek Cavanaugh of Richmond, VA, Brett (Jessisa) Brown of Gilbert, AZ, Korey Brown of Chesterfield, MI, and Jessica Brown of St. Clair Township, MI; six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Brown of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle; brother, Roger; and daughter, Carol Lewise Brown Cavanaugh.
He was an outdoor enthusiast, earning his Eagle Scout Badge and the Order of the Arrow badge. Bob served his country in the United States Marine Corps, serving in World War II.
Bob first worked for the United States Army Corps of Engineers for several years. He then became a chemical engineering technician for the United States Department of Agriculture National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria, retiring in 1988 after 37 years.
Bob's graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, with full military honors.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Loaves and Fish Ministry.
Online condolences may be made to the family in Bob's name at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020