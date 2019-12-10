|
Robert L. "Bobby" Coleman
PEORIA - Robert L. "Bobby" Coleman, 36, of Peoria passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 7:20 a.m. at his residence.
He was born on November 28, 1983, to Robert Bush and Mary Coleman. They preceded him in death.
He had a passion for Hip-Hop music and enjoyed playing video games. He also loved hanging out with his family and friends. Bobby had physical limitations and fought with multiple illnesses throughout his life, however, he lived his life on his terms and to the fullest!
He leaves to cherish, two brothers, Demetrius Coleman of Peoria and Damien Coleman of Quincy, IL; one sister, Melody Coleman of Los Angeles, CA; Significant other, Yotiya Grubbs of Peoria; God brother, Rico Sankey of Peoria; God sister, Shataria Williams of Peoria; a special aunt, Winell Sankey of Peoria; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carrie Brown.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel, with visitation an hour prior at 1 p.m. Pastor Benjamin Nicks will officiate. Interment will be private.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019