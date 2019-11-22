Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3700 W Reservoir Blvd
Peoria, IL
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3700 W Reservoir Blvd
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3700 W Reservoir Blvd
Peoria, IL
View Map
Robert L. "Bob" Duhs


1948 - 2019
Robert L. "Bob" Duhs Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Duhs
PEKIN - Robert L. "Bob" Duhs, 70, of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Pekin.
He was born December 17, 1948 in Pekin, IL to Walter and Cora (Duffield) Duhs. He married Theresa Burtis on August 26, 1972 in Peoria, IL.
Surviving is his wife, Theresa Duhs of Pekin; three children, Robert L. (Tiffany) Duhs Jr. of Trivoli, Andrew Duhs and Blaine (Julie) Duhs both of Mapleton; eight grandchildren, Lee, Shelby, Caitlin (Ray), Aiden, Mitchell, Denver, Dalton, and Aubrey; and three siblings, Alvin (Susan) Duhs of Nebraska, Vickie (Fred) Leiback of Peoria and Michael (Shasawna) Duhs of Las Vegas, NV.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Bob started working for the Kerasotes Drive-In Theaters locally and then worked for Caterpillar Inc. for over 43 years before retiring in 2010. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pekin and was a volunteer fireman with Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District. Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles and will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and brother.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3700 W Reservoir Blvd, Peoria, IL 61615. A funeral service will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Church. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow the service at Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge in Morton. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -