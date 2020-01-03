|
|
Robert L. "Big Boy" Fortner
PEORIA ~ Robert L. "Big Boy" Fortner, 82, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.
Born May 15, 1937 in Aledo, IL to Earl and Virginia (Goodman) Fortner, he married Kathleen E. Walsten on February 4, 1962 in Aledo. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Dawn (David) Alwan of Dunlap; three grandchildren, Jordan Alwan, Katie Fortner and Meg Fortner; and one sister, Betty (Ron) Fullerton of Keithsburg, IL.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Fortner and one granddaughter, Jessica Alwan.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and a graduate of Western Illinois University. He founded Fortner Insurance Agency and was in the insurance industry for over 50 years.
He was a dedicated volunteer at Hooked on Fishing Park, past president of Bergan High School Booster Club, a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and the Illinois Valley Yacht Club.
His Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria with a half hour prior visitation. Father David Richardson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria. Private burial of cremains will follow at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hooked on Fishing at 1807 N. Main St. East Peoria, IL 61611.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020