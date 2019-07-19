|
Robert L. Garber
METAMORA - Robert L. Garber, 94, of Metamora, IL passed away at 12:44 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria. He was born on June 22, 1925 in Metamora, IL to Arthur W. and Emma (Bachman) Garber. He married Ruth C. Rohman on September 29, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. She passed away on December 2, 2014.
Surviving are children Connie (Gene) Grebner and Brent (Joan) Garber both of Metamora, Steve Garber of Marshalltown, IA and Jenifer Garber of Quincy, IL; daughter-in-law Cindy Garber-Blake of Germantown Hills; ten grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jim Garber, brother Harold Garber, and sister Joyce Scott.
Bob was a graduate of Bradley University where he was a three-sport athlete in basketball, baseball, and track and field. He is a Hall of Fame Member of Bradley and Metamora High School Athletics. Bob served in the U.S. Army as a pilot during World War II. He was very active in the Metamora community and an active member of Christian Union Church. He was a member of the Metamora Fire Department, eventually serving as fire chief, instrumental in raising the funds for the pool, was on the Board of Education at MTHS serving as president, and a member of the American Legion. Bob previously owned the Metamora Abattoir and Bob's TV and was a self-employed distributor of golf equipment. He was an unselfish, kind, and loving man to everyone. He was most proud of being a husband, father, and grandpa to his family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Christian Union Church in Metamora with Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 and also one hour prior to his service on Monday both at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded following his service. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Christian Union Church, 925 West Walnut Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019