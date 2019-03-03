|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Haefli
PEORIA - Robert "Bob" L. Haefli, age 93, of Peoria, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Peoria.
Bob was born on February 17, 1926, to Theophil and Caroline (Meister) Haefli. He married Ilene Kruse in Morton, IL, on April 16, 1950. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Terry Bowen, Eric (Katrine) Haefli, Jeanne (Tim) Esterling, Nancy (Neil) Ritter and Linda (Bill) Hoerr; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Richard (Gladys) Haefli.
Three sisters and one brother preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Peoria Central High School. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in the Philippines. After discharge, Bob went to work with his father and brothers, building homes and commercial buildings. He was co-owner of T. Haefli & Sons.
Bob loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time in Florida, collecting toy trains, and going to work. He continued to work six days a week and went into work on the day he died. His family relied on his wisdom and advice and will miss his quick wit and unending humorous quips.
He gave his heart to Jesus in 1955. Bob would say that Ecclesiastes 12:13 is all one needs to know - "Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep His commandments for this is the whole duty of man." He was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Road, Peoria. The funeral will be at Sheridan Road Apostolic Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m., before the funeral.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Skylines.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019