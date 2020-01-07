|
Robert L. "Bob" Heller
WASHINGTON - Robert L. "Bob" Heller, 81, of Washington passed away at 5:10 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 21, 1938, in Peoria, IL, to Luke and Marie Burch Heller. He married Camille LaCivita on August 17, 1985, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Camille of Washington; daughters, Kim Kirk of Washington and Jennifer Heller of Morton; step-son, Jeff Paulis of Denver, CO; step-daughter, Pam (Ted) Kingham of Germantown Hills; step-son, Greg Paulis of Denver, CO; eight grandchildren, Mandy, Sean, Ben, Kaylin (Trevor), Madison, Olivia, Nate and Zane; one great-grandson, Lucas; sister-in-law, Mary Heller; and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Heller; brother, Richard; and his four legged buddy, Jake.
Bob served his country in the United States Army. After the service, he attended Bradley University. He was co-owner of Heller Distributing for several years before retiring.
Bob enjoyed traveling, fishing with friends and family and spending winters in Arizona with his wife. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events and concerts. Robert had a kind heart to all he met and took great pride in his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A private service will be held at a later date.
Bob's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020