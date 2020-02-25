|
Robert L. Johnson
LAFAYETTE - Robert Lee Johnson, 89, of LaFayette passed away at 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Heartland Health Care in Galesburg.
Robert Lee Johnson was born on January 2, 1931, in Stronghurst, IL, to John and Laura Johnson. Robert was the sixth born of a family of seven brothers and sisters. Robert married Janet Lee Emery on December 24, 1954, at the Lafayette Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on December 18, 2017, at their home.
Robert is survived by two sons, Jeffrey of Lafayette and Jay (Dawn) of Collinsville, IL; one nephew, John Bolt of Kalamazoo, MI; four grandchildren, Dade Johnardt of Eugene, OR, Megan Johnson of San Diego, CA, Megan Happle of Glen Carbon, IL, and Melanie Johnson of Collinsville, IL; three great-grandchildren, Jaylin Anderson of San Diego, CA, Evan Weatherford of Glen Carbon, IL, and Nova Johnardt of Eugene, OR; and one brother-in-law, Ed King of Maron, IL.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura; his six brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Irene, Doris Jean, Keith, Donald and Barbara; fathers-in-law, Forest Emery and Henry Winans; mother-in-law, Ruth Emery Winans; brothers-in-law, Claude Hunter and Kenneth Sturtewagen; sisters-in-law, Marlene Johnson and Annabelle Sturtewagen; and two nephews, Shad Sturtewagen and Jimmy Bolt.
Robert attended Stronghurst Grade & High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in 1954. He and Janet moved to Colorado Springs after their marriage and had a son, Jeffrey, born in 1956. In the spring of 1957, they returned to the farm in LaFayette, where their son, Jay, was born in 1959. Robert farmed with Forest Emery until Forest passed. He held the position of board member with several organizations, including the State Bank of Toulon, Galva Co-Op and Lafayette School Board, and spent his free time fishing.
There will be no public services at this time. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to LaFayette Fire Department or Stark County Ambulance Service.
