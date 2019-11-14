|
Robert L. "Bob" Pehm Sr.
WASHINGTON — Robert L. "Bob" Pehm Sr., age 71, of Washington passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 4:44 a.m. at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
He was born Dec. 9, 1947, in Calhoun County, IL, to Goldie Kitson. He was raised by Herman and Emma Meinders. They preceded him in death, along with nine brothers and sisters.
He married Brenda DeWeese on Jan 1, 2000, in Peoria. She survives along with four daughters, three sons, 25 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Bob was a United States Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver in the Peoria area most of his life.
He attended Laramie Street Baptist Church.
Funeral services with military honors will be Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Laramie Street Baptist Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the Laramie Street Baptist Church.
You may view Bob's obituary online at www.davisonfultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019