Robert L. Schertz
METAMORA - Robert Landis Schertz, 91, of Metamora, IL. passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born on October 23, 1928, in Peoria, IL, to Raymond John and Florence Landis Schertz. He married Juliet Engel on August 3, 1957, in Metamora at Christian Union Church.
Surviving are his wife, Juliet Schertz of Metamora; two daughters, Sandra (William) Christ of Metamora and Janet (Gordon) Schwartz of Portland, Oregon; two grandchildren, Thomas Christ of Metamora and Laurel Christ of Chicago; and brother, Ronald (Leanne) Schertz of Goshen, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Burtron and Cora Schertz.
Robert was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving with the Occupational Forces in Europe after World War II. During the Korean War, he was a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Security Service in Germany. He was discharged from the Air Force in 1953. He was a member of the Fred Herring American Legion Post 89 in Metamora.
Robert was a graduate of Metamora High School, attended Bluffton University in Ohio, and graduated from the University of Illinois. He worked for Alcoa in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for several years before returning to Metamora to work with his father at First National Bank of Metamora, where he retired as President in 1983.
He was instrumental in many Metamora community projects and organizations, including the Metamora swimming pool, Metamora-Germantown Hills Rotary Club, and being chairman of the committee that dispersed the Bertha Snyder Estate to the Village of Metamora, which included the building of the Snyder Medical Center and Snyder Village Retirement Home. He served on the Bluffton University Board of Trustees.
Robert and his wife enjoyed extensive travel, visiting 26 countries. Most enjoyable was rafting 280 miles on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon with their two daughters. Visiting Israel and being baptized again in the Jordan River was very memorable. He was a member of Metamora Christian Union Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Metamora Christian Union Church, with Pastor Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to his service on Wednesday at the church. Due to COVID-19, handshaking will not be allowed and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to www.christianunionchurch.com
and clicking the link for the service. Burial of ashes will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637; or Christian Union Church, 925 West Walnut Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.