Robert "Bob" L. Thompson
EAST PEORIA - Robert "Bob" L. Thompson, age 66, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, doing what he loved.
He was born to Ernest and Melba Thompson on October 13, 1953, in Kirksville, MO. He married the love of his life, Donna Kay Harwell, on March 25, 1989, in Savannah, TN.
Bob is survived by his wife, Donna of East Peoria; children, Melissa (Mark) Holtzman of Farmland, IN, David Thompson of Groveland, Andy (Alicia) Thompson of Bloomingdale, IN, and Wayne Thompson of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, AJ Thompson, Kennedy Thompson, Grace Carpentier, Jacob Holtzman, and Jason Holtzman; his parents-in-law, Larry and Priscilla Gilbert of Milledgeville, TN; and his beloved dogs, Yadi, Pepper and Rocky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene Thompson.
Bob worked for and retired from Coca-Cola, and then spent the rest of his life doing what he loved most, fishing. He was an avid Cardinals fan and cherished his dogs.
A visitation for Bob will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. The family requests that friends and family wear fishing or Cardinals attire.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or TAPS.
