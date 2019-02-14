Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Robert Lebak Obituary
Robert Lebak
MORTON - Robert A. "Bob" Lebak, 82, of Morton passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Bob was born April 2, 1936, in Oak Park, Ill., to Charles and Ursula (Wagner) Lebak. He married Jean Heidemann on September 6, 1958, in Maywood, Ill.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Lebak of Morton; and one son, John (Kimberly) Lebak of Santa Fe, N.M.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Bob was a United States Army veteran.
He was a police officer in Chicago for 32 years, retiring in 1995, and also served as an auxiliary police officer in Morton for one year.
Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Association, and the National Rifle Association.
He was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, with Msgr. Gerald T. Ward officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 17, and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday, February 18, both at the church. Graveside service will be at 2:15 p.m. Monday, February 18, in Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Ill., where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
