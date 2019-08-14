|
Robert "Bobby" Lee Burr
PEORIA - Robert "Bobby" Lee Burr 57, of Peoria IL passed away on Aug. 10, 2019 at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Bobby was born Nov. 25, 1961 in Peoria IL to Leroy Burr and Sharon Edds-Burr. Bobby along with his brother Richard helped continue their parent's hard work with owning and operating Garden Street Coffee Shop and Garden Gate Tap which has been in business for 36 years and counting. In 2014 he married the love of his life Tonya Burr and together they raised a beautiful blended family of seven kids. He was true outdoors man who loved fishing, hunting and dirt bikes. Wasn't much of a jokester but when something was funny you heard his infectious laugh.
He leaves to cherish in his memories; his wife; Tonya Burr. His six sons; Robert Lee Burr Jr, Nicholas "Nick" Burr, Patrick Burr, Michael Kakuris, Derek Jackson and Devin Jackson. One daughter; Nikki Kakuris all of Illinois. One brother; Richard (Dara Noll) Burr. Five grandkids a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents and one brother; Michael Burr along with his wife Sandra Burr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt- Haller Burial and Cremation Services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019