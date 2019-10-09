|
|
Robert Lee "Book" Chalk
PEORIA - Elder Robert L. Chalk, 67, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Hiram, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Peoria Friendship Baptist Church, with a visitation at 9 a.m. Robert will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019