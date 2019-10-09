Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Peoria Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Friendship Baptist Church
Robert Lee "Book" Chalk


1952 - 2019
Robert Lee "Book" Chalk Obituary
Robert Lee "Book" Chalk
PEORIA - Elder Robert L. Chalk, 67, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Hiram, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Peoria Friendship Baptist Church, with a visitation at 9 a.m. Robert will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
