|
|
Robert Lee Finch
PEORIA - Robert "Bob" Finch, 77, formerly of Peoria, died Jan. 6, 2020 at Mercy General in Sacramento, California. He had an extended struggle and complications from Parkinson's disease.
His son Andrew (Rachel) Finch, his daughter Juliana (Matthew) Walls, and his former wife and their mother Dr. Lyndell Grey were by his side. In addition to his son and daughter,
Bob leaves behind 5 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, his brother Thomas (Marsha) Finch and sister Patricia (Bruce) Alkire.
Bob was the son of Lyle and Marian (Elaine) Finch who both preceded him in death.
He graduated from Richwoods High School, Taylor University, and received his Masters in Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He had the privilege to start his career under the guidance of Fred (Mr.) Rogers in Puppeteering Ministry. After his ordination, Bob served as youth pastor in Kansas City, Mo. It was there he earned his Masters in Theater from the University of Missouri. He also served as pastor in St Louis,Mo for 12 years. In his later years he was a professor at Sierra College in Sacramento, California retiring in 2018. Bob loved people and service. He made a positive impact on many lives in his roles as pastor, primary and secondary school teacher, and college professor. He loved to teach and tell stories.
You could always count on Bob to have a joke for every situation that was both thoughtful and relevant, even if it was a "groaner." Bob was an active and positive force in so many communities. Even when not serving as a minister, he was always active in his church. He brought so much to other's lives with his kind heart and dedication to helping. So many people will remember him with a smile.
A private memorial will be held this Spring.
.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020