Robert Lee "Pops" Hicks
PEORIA - Robert Lee "Pops" Hicks, age 82, of Peoria, formerly of Spring Bay, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. at HeDdington Oaks in West Peoria.
He was born July 29, 1937 in Peoria to Herschel and Dorothy (Loser) Hicks. He married Donna Sommer. She survives in Spring Bay along with four children: Wayne Hicks of Peoria, Roxanne (Tony) Ruder of Spring Bay, Rosemary (Jeff) Smith of Spring Bay, Herschel (Judi) Hicks of Pekin, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was also survived by one sister, Kathleen Jones of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Tony Hicks, one sister, Bonnie, one brother, Kenny, and one daughter-in-law, Sherry Hicks.
Pops worked out of the Laborers Local 165 for over 25 years.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Chapter.
You may view Pops obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019