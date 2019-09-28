Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church
6400 N. University St.
Peoria, IL
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
6400 N. University St.
Peoria, IL
Robert Lee Shelabarger


1945 - 2019
Robert Lee Shelabarger Obituary
Robert Lee Shelabarger
BARTONVILLE - Robert Lee Shelabarger, 73, formerly of Bartonville, IL, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Mesa, AZ.
He was born on December 24, 1945, to Clyde and Zelma Shelabarger. He graduated from LCHS in 1963 and served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967. Bob married Cherlyn Sue Crump on June 7, 1969.
Bob worked in Machine Repair at Caterpillar for 43 years before retiring on January 1, 2011.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Marie Sue; brothers, Fred, David and Richard; and his nephew, Jay.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Todd Anthony Roy and Troy Lee James (Jenny) Shelabarger; sister, Linda Harkness; brothers, Dean and Charles Shelabarger; granddaughters, Kayla (Dan) Baker, Stephanie (Kevin) Sollberger and Lyndsey (Hayden) Jenkins; grandsons, Ryan and Lucas Shelabarger; 3 great-granddaughters; 4 great-grandsons; and nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, at First Christian Church, 6400 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614, at 11 a.m., with greetings at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Karen Merrick. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Bob's name. A private inurnment at White Oak Cemetery in Carlock will be held at a later date.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
