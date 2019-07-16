|
Robert "Bobby" Leslie Jr.
PEORIA - Robert "Bob" Leslie Jr., 68, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 2:05 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 15, 1950, in Streator, IL, to Robert and Dorothy Peterson Leslie. He married Angela Fisher on November 15, 1986, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife and nine children, Robert Gonzales, Maria Angelina Leslie Chavira, Timmy Leslie, Michelle Johnson, Nina (Brad) Loveless, Bobby (Shena) Leslie, Michelle Johnson, John (Jen) Leslie, Michael Leslie, Austin Leslie and Eli Fisher. Also surviving are 27 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Further surviving are his siblings, Wayne Leslie, Albert Leslie, Gary Leslie, Donald (Diane) Leslie, Dale (Patty) Leslie, Robert Roberts, Norma (Dennis) Jordan Sr. and Tammy (Todd) Mahoney.
His parents, three sisters and one brother preceded him in death.
Robert was a loving husband, dad and grandpa. He loved spending time with his family, playing music, working on cars and camping at Condit's Ranch. He worked at Behr of Peoria for many years, retiring in 2012.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019