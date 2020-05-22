|
Robert Lowell Resler
PEORIA - Robert Lowell Resler, 88, formally of Peoria, Illinois, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah where he lived most of his adult years. He was born Nov. 26, 1931 in Sidney, Illinois to William and Emily Resler. He lived in Peoria much of his early life, along with eight siblings, and graduated from Manual Training High School in 1950. A memorial service will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. To view an extended obituary and recording of the service please visit Starks Funeral Parlor at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020