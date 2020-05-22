Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memorial service
Monday, May 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Resler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lowell Resler


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lowell Resler Obituary
Robert Lowell Resler
PEORIA - Robert Lowell Resler, 88, formally of Peoria, Illinois, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah where he lived most of his adult years. He was born Nov. 26, 1931 in Sidney, Illinois to William and Emily Resler. He lived in Peoria much of his early life, along with eight siblings, and graduated from Manual Training High School in 1950. A memorial service will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. To view an extended obituary and recording of the service please visit Starks Funeral Parlor at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -