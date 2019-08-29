Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Robert M. "Bob" Burns

Robert M. "Bob" Burns Obituary
Robert M. "Bob" Burns
WEST PEORIA — Robert M. "Bob" Burns, age 62, of West Peoria, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 4:09 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born March 6, 1957 in Peoria to Robert W. and Jeannine (Clauson) Burns. He married Marsha Gilbert on Nov. 25, 1983 in West Peoria.
Survivors include his ex-wife Marsha Burns of Peoria; one daughter, Natalie Burns and her wife, Secil Abay of Delray Beach, FL; one son, Nicholas "Nick" (Sara) Lohnes of Peoria; two grandchildren, Jaxon and Whitnee Lohnes of Peoria; and two brothers, Timothy Burns of Colorado Springs, CO, and Christopher Burns of West Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob worked at Ruppman Marketing in Peoria for many years. He was an avid St Louis Cardinal fan, and was active in Cub Scout Troop 11 in West Peoria when his son was young.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Bob's Life will be Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
You may view Bob's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
