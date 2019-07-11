|
Robert M. Cox
CHILLICOTHE — Robert M. Cox, age 85, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Bob was born on February 13, 1934, in Peoria to Francis and Gertrude (Speck) Cox. He married Beverly H. Miller on March 25, 1962, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Beverly; his children, Mark (Tamara Lane) Cox of Peoria, Susan (Eric) Millard of Washburn, Tracy (Chris Beachler) Cox of Chillicothe, Ryan (Molly) Cox of Chillicothe, Greg Cox of Chillicothe and Diana (John) Read of Metamora; 13 grandchildren, Travis, Emily, Kylsea, Brook, Halle, Sophe, Carly, Grady, Cooper, Cole, Emmy, Ty and Ruby; and three great-grandchildren, Landen, Elise and Tatum. Also surviving are his brother, David Cox; his sister, Marlene Elston; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Ed Gilomen, Johne Shelabarger, Nancy Miller and George and Teri Miller; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Glen.
Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and then he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years as a mail carrier in Peoria. After he retired from the Postal Service in 1989, Bob was the custodian for First National Bank in Chillicothe for 18 years. He was a member of Rome Baptist Church and he enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with his family and he loved his dog, KC. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Rome Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Rev. Philip Taylor will be officiating. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 11 to July 13, 2019