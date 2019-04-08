|
Robert M. "Shag" Sheckler
HANNA CITY - Robert M. "Shag" Sheckler, 60, of Hanna City, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Macomb, Illinois, on April 18, 1958, and when he was still a toddler, his family moved to Hanna City, where he grew up attended grade school, and in 1976, graduated from Farmington High School.
"Shag" was a carpenter by trade and worked some of his adult life in Texas. He returned to his Hanna City home in 2005. He was an avid sportsman and spent much of his time with family members and friends hunting and fishing and was a member of the Hanna City Sportsman's Club. He also loved to grow vegetables, receiving great pleasure from giving most of them away.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Sheckler of Gladstone, Illinois; and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
He will forever be cherished by his mother, Elaine Koeslin; stepfather, Werner Koeslin of Peoria, Illinois; his stepmother, Gloria Sheckler of Gladstone, Illinois; and his brothers, Mark Scheckler (Kathy) of Hemphill, Texas, and David Sheckler of Galesburg, Illinois. He will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Among his many friends are Bob, Danny, Dave and Frank. Special thanks to Dave McMeen, who helped Shag in many ways, and drove him from Hanna City to the Illinois Cancer Care Center for his treatments countless times.
Shag was admitted to UnityPoint Health-Methodist numerous times during the last four months, each time receiving wonderful, loving care from all the nurses on the 7th floor Crescent, as well as the Hospice Staff. The family thanks all of them for making Shag's passing to the next life as peaceful as possible.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of Shag's life at the Hanna City United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Lafary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences at www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements made by Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019