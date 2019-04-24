|
|
Robert "Bob" McClelland
EAST PEORIA - Robert "Bob" McClelland, 86, of East Peoria passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home in East Peoria, surrounded by family.
He was born on December 14, 1932, in Rock Island, IL, to Robert and Verna (Wakeland) McClelland. He married Linda Sue Pittman on April 29, 1956, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Jane (Neil) Page of Peoria, Michael (Tina) McClelland of East Peoria and Gregg (Kris) McClelland of Dunlap; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Barbara Ramsey and Richard McClelland.
Bob served in the U.S. Army reserve and received his Bachelors Degree from Bradley University. He worked as a systems analyst for WABCO, and later for Keystone, in addition to owning the Robert W. McClelland Insurance Agency, Inc. He was a member of A.I.T.P & D.P.M.A professional organizations, as well as the Tucker Car Fan Club #247.
Bob was a faithful member of Bayview Baptist Church for over 35 years.
Bob loved local history and was noted as a local historian in a book about East Peoria. He enjoyed vacations, touring museums and offering guidance to his family.
A visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bayview Baptist, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Bayview Baptist Church.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019