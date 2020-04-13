|
|
Robert Moore
TREMONT - Robert W. Moore, 97, of Tremont, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook in Pekin, with his children by his side.
He was born August 11, 1922 in Freeport, IL to Walter and Mamie Gerloff Moore. He married Doris E. Zimmer on August 28, 1948 in Springfield. They had a 65-year committed loving relationship. Their marriage was an inspiration to all that witnessed it. Doris passed away on November 21, 2013, gone but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Surviving are his children, Steve (Debby) Moore of East Peoria and Barb (Steve) Delaney of Tremont; Bob and Doris had three granddaughters who became the light of their world, Andrea (Mike) Dykeman of Lincoln, Krista (James) Bennett of Lake Springs, CO, and Emily (Sean) Dearing of Mackinaw. Later they were blessed with five great grandchildren, Abby and Luke Dykeman, Reed Bennett, and Jude and Deacon Dearing.
Bob enlisted in the Army Air Corp December 15, 1942. He served as a weatherman stationed in London. Many interesting stories have been told of war time in London. He was discharged on December 23, 1945.
He graduated from Bradley University and became a pharmaceutical rep for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. He retired from Dupont Pharmaceutical. Bob also was registered as a realtor and stock broker.
His loves were family first, followed by many good friends. He grew up around horses, that love stayed as well as sailing, the stock market, bicycling, traveling and exercising outdoors.
He served the Tremont Village Board as well as being the President of the Board of Directors of the Tremont First National Bank.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont at 2:00 pm Saturday. Although the attendance is private, the grave side service will be on Facebook Live. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family gives heart felt thanks to the staff at Hollybrook in Pekin. They were caring, competent, and patient to our father and our family. Transitions Hospice staff were soothing and very helpful in those last few days.
Memorials in Bob's name may be made to Jenson Woods Camp, Central Illinois Riding Therapy (CIRTS) or the Tremont District Library.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020